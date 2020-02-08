Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 7: Kunal Plans To Stop Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is an Indian TV soap which is a spin-off of the highly popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is loved for the unexpected turn of events and the distinct way of presenting a family drama. Have a look at what happened in the latest episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for February 7, 2020

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir is very confused about everything that has been happening recently. He asks Parul to give Meenakshi the prasad. Kunal comes to meet him and asks him why he banned Meenakshi from being a part of the sangeet ceremony. He tells him that the family did not want her to be a part of anything even after she apologised to them. He also tells him that it is an enjoyable moment and he does not want anyone to fake their happiness and rather he wants everyone to be truly happy.

On the other hand, Parul gives Meenakshi some prasad. Meenakshi starts crying for everything that happened to her. Parul reminds her that it would not have happened had she not hated Mishti so much. Meenakshi feels sad.

Meanwhile, the entire family is happy and preparing for the Sangeet ceremony. Abir tells the bride's family that they will lose even if they have Kuhu and Mishti on their side. They break into an argument. Later, Kunal asks about how will they win against them, Abir tells him there is no way that they can win but they will make Mishti and Kuhu happy.

On the other hand, Rajshri asks Vishambharnat to talk to Abir about his equation with Meenakshi. Vishambharnat tells her about Meenakshi's threats because of which he had thought about getting Mishti and Nishant married as soon as possible. Abir overhears the entire conversation and gets shocked to know that his mother threatened Vishambharnat.

Kunal is planning to stop Kuhu from leaving him for good. He thinks to himself that he is a loser but if she leaves he will be a bigger loser. He decides to do something during sangeet that will stop Kuhu from leaving him on 15th February.

Meanwhile, both the families prepare for Abir and Mishti's sangeet ceremony.

