Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Highlights Of The Week (February 3-7)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is a daily soap which airs on Star Plus during the weekdays. It is the love story of Naira and Kartik and the problems they face in their family. Here are the key highlights of the episodes aired from February 3 to February 7, 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode highlights: February 3 to February 7

Luv and Kush feel guilty for Trisha’s condition

Luv, Kush and Abhishek feel responsible for Trisha’s condition. They feel guilty about it but Abhishek stops them from confessing the truth to Naira and Kartik. Meanwhile, the police find a pendant on Trisha’s clothes and Naira finds a similar one around Abhishek’s neck. She asks Abhishek about it but everyone asks her not to blame him.

Kairav gets scolded from Naira

Naira slowly realises that the two teenage boys Luv and Kush living in her house are a bad influence on Kairav. When she packs Kairav’s school bag one morning she finds out that Kairav had forged Kartik’s signature and when she asks Kairav about it, he says Luv had done it.

Naira and Surekha quarrel

Surekha realises that Abhishek has been blackmailing them and asks the reason. Luv and Kush then tell her half the truth and even said that Trisha had slapped him. This makes Surekha cry and she asks how much money was Abhishek demanding. She even says that she would give him a cheque after Trisha comes back home.

Luv and Kush try to threaten Trisha

Just when Trisha regains consciousness, Naira gets a call from the hospital. Luv picks up the call and when he gets to know that Trisha has regained consciousness, it leaves him shocked. The trio Luv, Kush and Abhishek run to the hospital to threaten Trisha but find Naira and Kartik there.They try to escape from there and end up breaking Trisha’s oxygen supply.

Trisha comes back home

On the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Naira and Kartik bring back Trisha home. Although the other family members say it was too early of them to bring back Trisha home, they give up and decide to take care of her. The episode ends with Trisha pointing to Luv and Kush after Dadi asks her who is responsible for her condition.

