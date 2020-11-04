Shaheer Sheikh Hints Towards Another Music Video In His Latest Instagram Post

Shaheer Sheikh is giving his fans constant surprises. The actor has hinted about performing in another music video with model Priyanka Khera. The actor shared a picture with Khera on his Instagram with a caption which seems to be the lyrics of the upcoming song. Read along to know more details.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh Shares Adorable BTS Pic With Tejasswi, Hints At Upcoming Music Video

Shaheer Sheikh hints to another music video



Shaheer Sheikh, whose show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently went off-air has not left any chance too keep his fans entertained with his charm. The actor recently did a music video Ae Mere Dil alongside Tejaswi Prakash, which released on October 20, 2020. Sheikh has now announced the launch of another music video yesterday, on November 3, 2020, through his Instagram.

This video stars model Priyanka Khera along with Shaheer, who was seen in the picture uploaded by the latter. In his post, the two are sitting atop a platform, with a scenic background of what looks like a beach considering the actor is also in Goa, these days. Shaheer is playing the guitar in the picture as Priyanka leans on him, and the two are all smiles. His caption for the post said – “Je tu na bulawe mein kidar jaawan…” which he followed with the hashtag #ComingSoon. The actor’s fans are quite excited for the upcoming release and their comments are proof. Take a look.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh Shares Adorable BTS Pic With Tejasswi, Hints At Upcoming Music Video

Shaheer Sheikh’s Ae Mere Dil

The actor was recently seen in another music video called Ae Mere Dil opposite TV actor Tejaswi Prakash. The song was released on YouTube on October 20, 2020, it has 19,648,236 views with 549K likes so far. The song is described as a ‘soulful ballad’ in its description on the channel, in the voice of Abhay Jodhpurkar and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The music video was directed by Adil Shaikh and presented by Jeet Ganguli who is also the composer of the song.

Also Read: Watch Shaheer Sheikh & Tejasswi Prakash's Crackling Chemistry In New Track 'Ae Mere Dil'

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh Meets 'YRHPK' Co-stars Ritvik & Avinash; Gives A Peek Into His Fun Outing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.