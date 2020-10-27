Shaheer Sheikh Meets 'YRHPK' Co-stars Ritvik & Avinash; Gives A Peek Into His Fun Outing

On October 27, popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and shared a picture, which featured the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast members Ritvik Arora, Avinash Mishra and Mohit Sharma. The photo also featured Ashish Shrivastav, the director of YRHPK. In the photo, the star cast of YRHPK along with the director of the show looked dapper while sporting a casual avatar. Instagramming the photo, Shaheer Sheikh wrote a brief caption, which read, "When nanko met nanko", along with a hashtag, which read, #aboutlastnight". Scroll down to take a look at YRHPK actors' reunion.

Shaheer Sheikh reunites with YRHPK co-stars

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner more than 100k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other side, many from Sheikh's 4M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Woohh really happy to see you all together btw Abir's two nanko together" while another asserted, "You all look damnnn cute! Love you all". Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra and Ritvik Arora shared their piece of mind in the comments box. Avinash rhymed a Hindi line with the word Nanko whereas Ritvik called it, "Kunalception".

Interestingly, Mohit Sharma, who played the character of the house-help Jugnu in YRHPK, also shared the same picture and wrote a heartwarming caption for his co-actors. His long caption read, "Night becomes magical when you have best people around you and these are my kind of people. Thanku everyone for all the good time for all the intelligent talks for all the smiles and laughter. Stay happy and blessed. Hope to have again this type of unplanned meeting soon", along with a few hugging face emoticons.

A peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Interestingly, the 36-year-old actor is not an avid social media user, but he keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts. The previous post of the actor created a lot of buzz among his fans as it featured Ruchika Kapoor, who is rumoured to be Shaheer Sheikh's girlfriend. Apart from giving a sneak peek into his personal life, the actor's media feed also features numerous throwback posts from the sets of his previous projects.

