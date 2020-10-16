Shaheer Sheikh Shares Adorable BTS Pic With Tejasswi, Hints At Upcoming Music Video

Actor-model Shaheer Sheikh has taken to his Instagram to share a picture with Tejaaswi Prakash. The caption he put alongside the post hinted at a music video. Fans have spammed in the comments section. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram post

Shaheer posted a picture of him along with Tejasswi Prakash on his Instagram today morning on October 16, 2020. The picture gave away major romantic vibes as the two were all happy in the frame. The picture sees the duo on a beach and Thakur is piggy-back on Shaheer. The post’s caption hinted that Shaheer and Tejasswi might be doing a music video together as the actor wrote – “Worked on something really exciting. Stay Tuned to @vyrloriginals to know more.”

The post received a load of comments as soon as it was posted. Fans and friends have wished the actor luck as well as expressed how they are eager to know more. One of the fans has already decided the ship name for the two as she wrote in her comment #TEJHEER. Have a look at the comments here.

On the work front

Shaheer made his debut in acting with the Disney Channel show Kya Mast Hai Life as Veer Mehra. He went on to appear in multiple shows post that but is popularly known for his portrayal of Arjuna in Mahabharata and Devrath Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Erica Fernandes. He was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Abir Rajvansh opposite Rhea Sharma who played his wife Mishti Rajvansh.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show focused on the life of Mishti and Abir who both wanted to end the orthodox way of thinking of their families. The two fell in love after working together at Abir’s NGO and went through several ups and downs in convincing their families for their marriage. The show has shot for its last episode which will air on October 17, 2020, as the channel had decided to end it and replace it with Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

