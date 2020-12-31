Shaheer Sheikh Reveals How He Felt About 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Ending Abruptly

Shaheer Sheikh was recently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke which went off air in October 2020. The actor opened up about his feelings regarding the shooting of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ending abruptly during COVID scare. The cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was among the first few to resume shooting after the pandemic lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Shaheer Sheikh opens up about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ending abruptly

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer was asked about how he felt about the abrupt end of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke this year. The actor told the portal that while everyone has their own perspective regarding it. He told the portal that he feels that the quality of a product of a TV show can be improved if it is done in seasons.

Shaheer further told the media portal that he has never been part of a show which has stretched for more than one and a half years. The actor further told the portal that he thinks that if one has a story in mind and that story has been told, then it should end there. He further states to the portal that in his opinion, the authenticity of a show is not there anymore if one starts to stretch it further.

Talking about how it felt to resume shooting of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke amidst the pandemic, here is what Shaheer told the portal. The actor stated that the cast decided to start shooting as everyone has to make money. He further told the portal that they could not sit at home and do nothing.

Shaheer revealed to the media portal that it was challenging and they had to put more effort while keeping in mind several things. The actor further recalled and told the media portal how they could not wear a mask or take the basic precautions while shooting. He reveals that even though it was hectic for him at the beginning but later he got used to it later on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast

The cast of the show includes Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead. Actors Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Shivangi Joshi and Rupal Patel were also seen in prominent roles in the show. The show is created by Garima Dimri.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently enjoying the appreciation he is receiving for his digital debut. The actor was recently seen in Paurushpur, which is available to stream on Zee5 Originals. The show stars Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia and Milind Soman in key roles.

