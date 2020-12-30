Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures From Honeymoon With Ruchikaa Kapoor; Check Out

Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in Mumbai and gave his fans a surprise. The actor is currently enjoying his honeymoon and took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from his honeymoon destination. In recent posts, he was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Paro.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor honeymoon pics from Paro, Bhutan

Shaheer delighted his fans by sharing with them pictures and videos from his honeymoon destination. The actor even mentioned in the recent post that the picture was captured when he was in “mid conversation”. The couple looked adorable as they matched their outfits and wore red and black checkered shirts along with blue pair of jeans.

Shaheer wrote in the caption, “Oh yes I am crazy too”. The actor further shared a couple of videos from his trip on his Instagram story. Check out the recent picture and the Instagram story videos from the actor’s profile below.

Credits: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Credits: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Fans react to Shaheer Sheikh's photos

As soon as Shaheer Sheikh uploaded new picture and videos from his honeymoon, fans of the actor gushed to the post and left numerous reactions and comments on the posts. A number of fans flooded the posts with loving comments where they mentioned how beautiful they were looking in the pictures. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

A number of friends of the actor also commented on the pictures of the couple and many others “liked” the post. Several other netizens complimented that the couple looked great together and showered them with blessings. Check out some of the comments by the fans on the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

More of Shaheer Sheikh's photos

A couple of days back, Shaheer had uploaded another picture from his honeymoon. The picture was taken at Paro Taktsang Temple ‘Tiger Nest’. In this picture as well, the couple wore matching outfits and the actor had used the hashtag, “on top of the world”. Check out the picture of the same below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Shaheer Sheikh's wedding

Shaheer Sheikh took his fans on social media by storm when he announced that he is in a relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Few weeks after that, the actor got engaged to her and he revealed the update on social media once again. However, the biggest update about their lives came in yesterday when their fan clubs circulated pictures of them as a married couple. Check out the pictures from his wedding below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.