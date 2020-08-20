'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 19: Soham Plans His Revenge

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 19, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 19 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Soham shooting Heer at the middle of the Janmashtami festival and after all, it all turns out to be his imagination after all. But then he goes to Heer and slaps her in front of everyone while everybody gets shocked. Heer leaves from there. Rohan asks Soham to apologise to Heer. Heer starts crying due to this strange behaviour of Soham while Soham goes too his room and starts throwing out everything that reminds of his sister. he sprays sanitiser to all of Heer's belongings in his room and even wipes his hand with sanitiser feeling disgusted after slapping Heer.



He then starts burning all the rakhis that Heer tied to him thinking that it will make him free for this brother-sister relationship forever. On the other hand, Jharana tries to please Virat by making a banana bread recipe from the internet and finally asks the cook to make it. Parmeet then calls them with her to go to the temple. Meanwhile, Soham thinks that he will not repeat the mistake that his father Varun did. He sayd that he will grab all the property from Harak Singh and will torture him so that he gets what he did to Varun.

Soham decides that he will start his plans by putting Heer to her place and revealing her secret to all. Shano praises him while Soham agrees that even Shano has equal rights in the house like Preeto. Soham starts planning his revenge. At the college, Jharana tries to start a fight with Heer. She shows her engagement ring to her and asks her to say something about it. To which Heer says congrats and that she is happy for them. After Jaharana starts agitating her, Heer slaps her in rage. Jharana also slaps her and they start a fight. Heer leaves after telling Jharana to ahead with her relationship with Virat as he would leave her very soon.

Jharana cooks up a fake story when Virat asks whats happened to her. They decide to go to the principal office to complain about Heer and throw her out of college. Meanwhile, Heer calls Nutan and starts crying after telling her that Virat got engaged to Jharana. Meanwhile, Preeto doubts Shano thinking that she has never spoken to her out of manners and even Soham is behaving weird nowadays.

