'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 18: Soham Shoots Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 18, 2020.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 17: Soham Finds Out About Heer's Truth

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 18 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Soham feeling extremely sad and devastated after knowing that Heer is also a kinnar. Meanwhile, Rohan and Heer continue to dance inside the house during the Janmashtami festival. Virat and Jaharana also dance. While Shano watches Soham crying and thinks that her plan is successful now. Soham is devastated thinking how he begged for Virat to marry Heer when he left her at the mandap. He recalls how Heer used to tie rakhi on his hands and feels disgusted.

Parmeet then assigns Gurminder with a task and Gurminder then goes and talks to Virat telling him to get engaged on this auspicious day. Everyone in Virat's family then tells them to get officially engaged today. Sant further tells Virat to at least go ahead with the engagement meanwhile he can get married whenever he wants to. Virat is just about to put a ring on Jharana's finger that he imagines her as Heer who asks him to accept her even after knowing that she is a kinnar. Virat and Jharana then anyhow get engaged.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 13: A New Girl Isha Makes An Entry

Soham burst out from his room in a rage and is about to kick Heer out of the house knowing she is a kinnar that Shano stops him. Shano tells him that when Harman was with Soumya then all of the Gurdaspur people couldn't break them apart then how can he kick Heer out when her whole family is with her. Soham then tells that this family has told him several lies and he is going to ruin this family's happiness now.

Meanwhile, at the centre of the party, Soham comes and fires a bullet into the air. Soham points a gun to Heer's forehead and tells that she doesn't have any right to live. Soham then says in front of everyone that Heer is a kinnar and that he won't have any qualms while shooting Heer. Meanwhile, Virat feels sad about having a relationship with Heer and breaking up with her after knowing that she was a kinnar. The episode ends with Soham shooting Heer twice.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 12: Virat Imagines Jharana As Heer

ALSO READ| Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 11: Virat Challenges To Expel Heer

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.