'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 12: Virat Imagines Jharana As Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 12 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Virat challenging Heer to get her expelled from the college in 5 days and leaves. Meanwhile, Nuttan thinks how Virat once took poison for Heer and now he is hating her just because she is a eunuch. On the other hand, Jharana reaches Virat's house and asks Parmeet for Virat.

Parmeet asks why she is coming back from college alone, she tells that her father called her that is why she came alone. Virat reaches home at the same time and tells that he was late because of Heer. Parmeet then asks Gurminder to talk to Virat and persuade him to marry Jharana.

At Preeto's house, a woman comes asking for help due to corona crisis, as her husband lost his job while their daughter is about to get married. Harak gives money to the lady and Heer gives her wedding chunni to the woman as well. Preeto tells Heer that she should not give her wedding chunni as she will get married soon herself, but Heer insists saying that she will buy another one. Just then Soham reaches home and when Preeto asks about his whereabouts, he makes an excuse.

At Virat's house, Jharana brings tea for Virat and Virat imagines her to be Heer and shares romantic moments with her. Just then Gurminder comes and Virat realises that it wasn't Heer but Jharana instead. Gurminder then tells Virat to marry Jharana but Virat tells he doesn't want to talk about this.

At Heer's house, Shano asks Soham to provoke him against Preto and Harak. Soham tells that he will reveal their secrets to the world and teach them a lesson. On the other hand, Parmeet and Jharana talk about a plan to bring Virat close to Jharana. The episode ends with both Virat and Heer both pledging not to leave college at any cost.

