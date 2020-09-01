'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 31: Heer Learns About Virat's Marriage

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Virat’s call is picked up by Jharna only to make things worse. Heer is on the other side and she reveals that Virat left his engagement ring next to her by mistake. Jharna is upset after the whole situation as Heer says Virat is not taking the engagement seriously or he would have not left something as precious as his engagement ring behind.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update August 31

Virat goes back to get the ring

The episode begins with Sant Bhaksh yelling at Virat for meeting Heer when it was not necessary. Parmeet suggests that he must break all ties with Heer as she feels it is high time people get their act together. Virat suggests that he can get the ring back as it is the only way to fix things. Jharna says the only thing that can make her feel better is fixing a wedding date as soon as possible. Virat agrees to it faintly and goes back to get the ring.

Preeto brings home Heer and goes on to get some green tea for her health. Heer is aware that real drama might soon unfold as she is waiting for Virat to arrive. Shanno, on the other hand, is pressurizing Soham to get the deed done without further delay. Soham is all ready to kill Heer and says he will contact Kareena, who is the Guru Maa of a Kinnar community.

Heer wants to be the bigger person

Heer is waiting for Virat arrive. When he does, the family asks him why he would make the bold move to meet the family again. Heer says it is fine, Virat is here to get his engagement ring back and she just wants to remind him that there is a world of difference between them and she would never do what he did, in the first place. But she also wants Virat to take the ring directly from her, just to make him a little uncomfortable.

Heer learns about Virat's marriage

Virat is asked to collect the ring from her and he heads to the couch. He meets her and takes the ring, also informing her that he will be getting married soon so things need a closure between them. Heer is shocked at the revelation and is also about to fall as she goes week in her knees but Virat gets hold of her. They get back into senses and Virat leaves the room. Preeto stops Heer from calling him out.

Soham and Virat get into a fistfight

Soham is wondering why Virat broke off the marriage with Heer even though he loved her. He is heading back home when Virat is about to get into his car. Soham confronts Virat but he is not willing to give out the details because of his promise. They get into an ugly fight and Soham is about to hit Virat with a rock and Virat asks him to confront his family as they were the ones who originally caused all the trouble.

On one hand, Heer is upset about the whole marriage thing and is lying in her bed thinking about everything that went wrong with Virat. She makes up her mind on making a career for herself and learns that there is an important exam in the next 21 days. At Virat’s house, the pandit reveals the muhurat to be on the same day as Heer’s exam. What lies ahead for Heer and Virat?

