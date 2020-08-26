'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 25: Shano Provokes Ravi Against Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, both play the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 25, 2020.

'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' August 25 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Virat kidnapping Heer. He then calls Preeto to blackmail her, Preeto picks up his call and tells that he had left Heer in a secluded area behind the college after kidnapping Preeto. Virat scares Preeto by telling her to keep Heer away from him otherwise he next time he will not call after kidnapping her. He then cuts the call.

Meanwhile, Virat ensures that Heer is comfortable before he leaves from the area. He thinks that only if she wasn’t a eunuch then everything would have gone fine. He leaves from there. Preeto calls Harak and asks him to come with her. She doesn't tell where she wants him to go as the other family members are also nearby, so she makes an excuse and tells that she wants to go to shopping so that Soham and Shano don’t get alarmed.

Meanwhile, Harak and Preeto find Heer and they try to wake her up from her unconscious state. Harak assumes that this is something that his business rivals would have done. Heer gains consciousness and she returns home.

Meanwhile, at Virat’s home, Parmeet asks Gurminder to eat only that food that Daljit’s leaves in his plate. However, Gurminder finds that Daljeet has left very little food for her to eat for the whole day. She feels hurt by his actions. Meanwhile, at Heer’s home, Ravi and Sindhu can be seen talking on the phone. While Shano comes and tries to provoke Ravi, after hearing Shano’s words, he leaves. Shano then tells Ravi that Heer is back home so she should start to tending to her needs now. Ravi ignores Shano and leaves.

Heer then finds out an engagement ring which she picked up from her kidnapping site was actually of Virat. She then reaches Virat house and throws water on her face angrily. She creates a scene at Virat’s house and warns him to stay away from her. The episode ends here.

