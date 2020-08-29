'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For August 28, 2020: Virat Misplaces His Ring

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on August 28, 2020, starts as Preeto asks Virat about why has he come here. The peon standing next to them asks Virat if he is fine. Virat says that he had lost his balance after which the peon asks him to leave. Read ahead to know.

Just as the peon asks Virat to leave, Rohan tells the peon that they know him. Preeto asks him about what is he doing over here. Harak Singh holds him by his collar and says that first Virat kidnapped her and then tried to kill her. Virat asks about what is Heer’s mistake if she is born a kinnar, after which Preeto asks him if he even bothered to come and see if she is even alive.

Virat says that even Nutan had come to his house asking him this same question. He says that he had come here to check on Heer but was disguised as his bhabhi was doubting on him. He says that he saw that someone was trying to take off her oxygen mask and tried to kill her. Listening to this everyone got shocked and all run towards the ICU. Soham starts to cry looking at Heer struggling to be alive. Just as they all gather over there, Heer opens her eyes. They call for the doctor and Preeto asks Heer if she is feeling better. Heer is happy to see everyone and when she and Virat look at each other, Tu He Toh Mera Khuda plays in the background.

Next morning, Jharna comes home and calls Virat. After wishing him good morning, Jharna questions Virat about his engagement ring as he finds it missing. Parmeet says maybe he has kept it somewhere and forgotten about it. Jharna asks him to wear his ring as it is not good to take it off. Virat gets a call and he attends it. Just as he picks up the phone, he realises Heer is on the call and she tells him that he is very careless.

Jharna asks Virat to show who is on the phone and snatches his phone from his hand and puts on speaker. Heer says that he doesn’t respect Jharna and his engagement, as whenever he goes near her, he leaves his engagement ring near her. She asks him to keep his emotions, relations, and engagement safely. She also says that she is not at all happy about the fact that he came to see her in the hospital, and she is sad that he can’t reach his destination. She asks him to come and take his ring whenever he gets time. Listening to this, Jharna gets upset.

