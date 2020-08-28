'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 27: Masked Man Tries To Kill Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, both play the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 27, 2020.

'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' August 27 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Heer having an accident and getting admitted at a hospital. Harak Singh and Preeto visit at Heer's ward at the hospital. They reminisce Heer's good times watching her at the hospital. Preeto assumes that Heer's accident might be caused by Virat as he kidnapped her earlier. Virat assumes that Nutan might try to frame him for Heer's accident, so he thinks of visiting the hospital and give an explanation to Heer's grandparents.

Meanwhile, Gurminder comes and scolds Virat saying that he doesn't care whether Heer lives or dies. Virat asks her why is she suddenly telling him to think about Heer when all this time she told him to get close to Jharana. Gurminder tries to make Virat realise that he still likes Heer. She tells him that Jharana won't be able to respect him if he treats Heer so badly being his first love, she gives an example of her grandfather's story.

Meanwhile, Shano tells Soham to take off her oxygen mask so as to kill Heer at the hospital. Soham is hesitant to do this at first but then agrees. After a while, Daljeet comes to the hospital with his face covered with a mask. He tries to hide so that Harak's family can't identify him. Daljeet removes Heer's oxygen supply but somehow at the same time Virat catches him and puts back the oxygen supply while Daljeet tries to run away from there.

While Virat tries to identify who the masked person was and runs towards him. Later Soham enters Heer's ward and thinks of taking off her oxygen supply but gets emotional and starts to leave from the room. Meanwhile, Heer holds Soham's hand and starts coughing so the oxygen mask gets removed. On the other hand, the masked man flees away and Virat is unable to catch him. Soham cries thinking about Heer and their time as a brother and sister since their childhood, at the same time Virat tells Harak and Preeto that a man was trying to kill Heer. They run towards Heer's ward but find Soham sitting beside Heer while her oxygen mask is out. Soham is in an emotionally drenched state so he doesn't notice the oxygen mask.

