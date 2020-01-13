Shakti Mohan On 'Break A Leg' Season 2 And What She Has In Store For Fans

Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dance and television personalities in the country today. She rose to popularity after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and more.

Shakti Mohan kickstarts the second season of Break A Leg

Shakti Mohan has recently launched a web series titled Break A Leg. It was one of the first series where dance was mixed with comedy and style. The first season hit the right chord with the audience and was a huge hit. The series also saw Mohan venture into production.

She is now all geared up for the second season of Break A Leg. The show will see several non-dancing celebrities try their hand at the art. Shakti will be giving these celebrities a shot at acing professional dance styles. In addition to these, she will also engage them in anecdotes, games and face-off battles.

While talking about the concept of the latest season of Break A Leg, Shakti Mohan said that she wanted all of her friends to see and experience dance outside of reality shows. She said that she and her guests will be having their share of fun while also learning something. While talking about the star-studded celebrity list, Shakti Mohan said that this time, Break A Leg will consist of Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Vishal Dadlani, Neeti Mohan and Bharti Singh among others.

Shakti Mohan recently even shared a sneak peek into the latest season of her show Break A Leg. The promotional title track is composed by Harsh Upadhyay with Vishal Dadlani. The song has the vocal of Neeti Mohan.

Check out the video here:

While talking about Break A Leg season 2 in a previous interview, Shakti Mohan said that she is very excited and pumped up for it. She also added that the latest season will be very unique. She then expressed how she feels that everything is a blessing and said that she never expected to be so successful. Break A Leg season 2 is expected to go on air soon.

