Neha Kakkar To Neeti Mohan: Female Singers Who Rose To Fame In The Last Decade

The last decade, that is 2009 to 2019, has witnessed many unexpected successful careers in Bollywood. Apart from impressive acting debuts, many singers, dancers and directors earned recognition for their work, while many others failed to impress the audience. Music, dance, and cinematography among others play a pivotal role in making a film. Music is considered as a significant ingredient in connecting the feel of the character with the audience. Many singers in the last decade mesmerised the audience with their soulful voice. From Neha Kakkar to Arijit Singh, here is the list of singers who rose to fame in the last decade:

Neha Kakkar

The 31-year-old singer marked her debut in the music industry with 2013's release Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The song Dhating Nach, sung by Neha, was an instant hit and rocked the chartbusters. She lent her voice from party to romantic numbers. Neha Kakkar has collaborated with many leading singers.

Harshdeep Kaur

Harshdeep Kaur started her career in 2003. With the credits for more than 50 songs as a playback singer, she has delivered many hits. Katiya Karun and Dilbaro are one of her best works. Her performance on the song Aaj Din Chadiyaan received massive popularity.

Palak Munchal

Evergreen party songs like Photocopy and Mundiyaan among others are vocalised by palak Munchal. Her performance in Aashiqui 2 bagged a positive review. Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is also one of her most popular songs.

Neeti Mohan

Karan Johar's Student of The Year not only marked the debut of the actors but also launched Neeti Mohan in the music industry. After the superhit song Ishq Wala Love, she delivered several hits including Tune Maari Entriyaan and Aithey Aa among others. Her romantic numbers such as Bawra Mann and Sapna Jahan among others were loved by the audience.

Monali Thakur

Zara Zara Touch Me fame singer Monali Thakur delivered many instant hits in the last decade. Her song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is a critically acclaimed number. Apart from these, she has been part of several projects like Krissh, Badri Ki Dulhaniya, and Baaghi.

