Shakti Mohan's Love For Quirky Ensembles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

When it comes to wardrobe, Shakti Mohan is not afraid to take risks. Apart from being an exceptional dancer, the diva has wowed her fans with her splendid fashion sense. From quirky to vibrant outfits, Shakti Mohan has rocked it all. She is one of those people who can slay abstract colours with ease and elegance.

Fans have hailed Shakti Mohan for her fashion statements. She has consistently given fans major fashion goals be it her public appearances or red carpet looks. Here is a collection of a few of her quirky ensembles that have been loved by fans.

Shakti Mohan’s quirky ensembles

Black crop top with purple mini-skirt

Printed Skirt with matching crop top with an exaggerated sleeve

Neon Green jacket with matching boots

Emerald green body-hugging mini-dress featuring a cut

Sheer Jacket with blush pink skirt

Blush Pink mini-dress with tassels

Multi-coloured jacket with shorts

Black crop-top with orange shorts

