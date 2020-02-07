Union Budget
Shakti Mohan's Love For Quirky Ensembles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Bollywood News

When it comes to wardrobe, Shakti Mohan isn’t afraid to take risks. Apart from being an exceptional dancer, the diva has wowed her fans with her fashion sense.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shakti Mohan

When it comes to wardrobe, Shakti Mohan is not afraid to take risks. Apart from being an exceptional dancer, the diva has wowed her fans with her splendid fashion sense. From quirky to vibrant outfits, Shakti Mohan has rocked it all. She is one of those people who can slay abstract colours with ease and elegance.

Fans have hailed Shakti Mohan for her fashion statements. She has consistently given fans major fashion goals be it her public appearances or red carpet looks. Here is a collection of a few of her quirky ensembles that have been loved by fans.

Shakti Mohan’s quirky ensembles

Black crop top with purple mini-skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Printed Skirt with matching crop top with an exaggerated sleeve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neon Green jacket with matching boots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan Inspired Date Night Looks For This Valentine's Day

Emerald green body-hugging mini-dress featuring a cut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan Makes Her Basic Cropped Hair Go All Bold With Indian Wears, See Pics

Sheer Jacket with blush pink skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan's Journey From 'Dance India Dance' To 'Padmaavat' | All You Need To Know

Blush Pink mini-dress with tassels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan Opens Up About Choreographing Ranbir Kapoor For The Film 'Shamshera'

Multi-coloured jacket with shorts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Black crop-top with orange shorts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

