Shakti Mohan's Dance Videos And Flawless Dance Routines That Will Blow Your Mind

Shakti Mohan became a TV celebrity after winning the second season of the reality dance show called Dance India Dance. Since then, she has come a long way, landing her first Bollywood assignment as a choreographer with the song Nainowale Ne in the blockbuster hit movie Padmaavat. Here are some of the best dance videos where Shakti Mohan's mindblowing skills have garnered a lot of appreciation. Take a look.

Shakti Mohan's dance videos

Shakti Mohan's choreography on the song Ruleta is one of the hottest dance routines that one can find on YouTube. She posted this dance routine from her own YouTube channel called Nrityashakti, which is her dance studio set up in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Shakti Mohan and Marquese Scott collaborated for this dance routine on the hit song Magenta Riddim by DJ Snake. The video has a plotline of winning the throne of power with one's dancing skills.

Shakti and Poppin' John collaborated on one of the most popular party songs of 2018. The dance piece is choreographed by Rahul Shetty while John and Mohan leave no stones unturned to rock those killing moves.

Shakti Mohan posted her version of choreography and made a perfect Zumba number in this fun dance routine. The song is called New Rules and is one of the most popular songs of 2017 by artist Dua Lipa.

Kunwar Amar and Shakti Mohan shone on stage with their powerful and flawless contemporary dance routine on the song Khuda Jaane. They performed this piece on Dance India Dance Season 2.

Shakti Mohan dance routines

Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing with her sister Mukti Mohan and friend-cum-choreographer Alisha Singh in this video. They are dancing on a beach in the Maldives as mentioned by her in the caption.

Shakti featured in the song for the Bollywood movie Nawabzaade in a reprised '90s song titled Aunty Dekh. Shakti's fast, flawless, and effortless dancing in this song just cannot be missed.

Shakti Mohan can be seen dancing with Sir Charles in this video. She has expressed her delight over working with him in the caption for the post. They are dancing to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish.

