'Shaktimaan' Sequel In The Works, Mukesh Khanna Says It Will Be 'rooted In Our Values'

Popular 80s and 90s television shows have been primed to make a comeback amid the increasing unrest in the country due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Earlier this week, mythological shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, which had once been the primetime favourite of the country, were re-introduced for entertaining and maintaining harmony among the citizens. Other shows like Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus have also flagged off their re-run on the small screen during the much needed 21-day national lockdown.

Read | Shaktiman to Mr Bean: Virat Kohli's 'caption this' gets odd responses

With an increasing demand from netizens to bring back the popular 90s TV shows, their suggestion to air India's original superhero series, Shaktimaan, has been topping the list. Responding to their demands, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has revealed that a sequel of the original show is currently in the works.

In his interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor stated that the second edition of Shaktimaan will carry the same storyline forward in contemporary times and will be 'rooted in our values'.

Read | PM CARES Fund Online Donation step-by-step guide: Contribute to India's Coronavirus Fight

Khanna, who has also curated the original show, is reportedly overwhelmed by the demands of netizens amid the lockdown. He stated that after the current crisis is averted and the industry resumes its operations, he will cater to the needs of Shaktimaan fans and release the sequel of the show.

Read | Noida to provide 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; daily lockdown wage for workers

Bring back the iconic 90s shows

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on Saturday, fans have been increasingly demanding for the small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray, Movers & Shakers and many others to make a return.

Read | After Ramayan and Mahabharat, netizens also want Shaktiman, Antakshari & other icons back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.