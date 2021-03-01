Shankar Ashwath - All You Need To Know About The New Big Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestant

Shankar Ashwath, son of legendary Kannada actor K.S. Ashwath, is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Working in the film industry for around 25 years, Shankar Ashwath's movies like RangiTaranga, Raaj, and Nandhi helped him gain popularity among Kannada movie lovers. From working in small roles to becoming a cab driver, Shankar's interesting life as a star kid never ceases to amaze his fans. Fans also expressed their excitement on social media when the news of him entering the reality show broke out. Here is a list of facts and general trivia you need to know about the actor before you see him on Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Actor turned cab driver

Legendary actor K.S. Ashwath's son Shankar Ashwath could not achieve the same level of success in the film industry as his father. As a result of not getting many roles in cinema, the actor decided to turn to a completely different profession and try his luck as a cab driver in Bengaluru. The actor did not quit acting as he still considered roles, but due to not earning enough, he took up the job of cab driving through Uber.

Shankar Ashwath's video on Facebook

The actor uses Facebook to interact with his fans by posting several photos and videos on it. In a couple of videos, the actor can be seen greeting his fans by saying 'Namaskar'. The actor shared several old pictures of himself and his father K.S. Ashwath on the social media platform.

Fans' reaction to Shankar Ashwath entering Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Fans have enjoyed Shankar Ashwath's movies for over 25 years, now it is time for Shankar to entertain his fans through his real life as he will soon be entering the reality show. Fans poured in heaps of support and excitement for the actor on Twitter. One of the fans on Twitter shared a picture of the actor and wrote 'too good man to enter' while another fan wished the actor the best of luck for his journey as one of the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants.

Shankar Ashwath, son of Kannada actor Ashwath, too good man to enter #BBK8 house as 3rd contestant. #BiggBossKannada8 #ShankarAshwath pic.twitter.com/vkKPuVrbxg — Prasad Naik (@naikprasad) February 28, 2021

