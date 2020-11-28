Shantanu Maheshwari To Judge International Virtual Dance Competition; Says 'I'm Excited'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari will be judging an International virtual dance competition which is initiated by South Africa. It features dance crews from all the countries. Shantanu and India's hip hop head Sritheren Pillai, who is a resident of Bangalore, will be judging the dance crews from countries such as Panama, Canada, South Africa, Namibia and also several Indian dance crews during the competition.

Shantanu Maheshwari to judge Global Dance Supreme

Dil Dosti Dance star Shantanu has flaunted his dancing skills at a global level and has made India proud. The actor is not only popular for his dancing talent but also his acting skills and has gained a massive fan following with his talents. Shantanu is ready to represent India as a judge with the hosts of other country dancers for the Global Dance supreme event of this year. He will also be judging the dance crews from other countries like France, Netherlands, and the USA.

Shantanu opened up about his association with the competition and said, "The global dance supreme competition initiated by South Africa, is aiming at showcasing dancing talent from across the world on a virtual platform this year, and I am very excited to be a part of it!". Adding further, he said, "2020 has been a very low year for dancers, especially with no big scale and outdoor dance competitions due to the pandemic, so the global dance supreme is an initiative to strongly motivate dancers across the globe to not give up and not lose hope for what they are so passionate about doing!".

He further stated, "Since the digital world is also growing widely with events and shows now happening online, there was nothing better than putting together such an amazing platform for dancers world over to come out and showcase their talent this way, after so many months of being restricted indoors!". He continued that the crews that are going to be participating are all 'upcoming, aspiring raw and young talent'. which he is 'eagerly awaiting to watch and judge'.

"It's always been a wish to guide and motivate such talent which needs to be shown to the world, and getting a chance to do this through the competition on a global scale covering so many different countries, is something I am very happy about!", he wrapped up his conversation.

