Bigg Boss 13: Celebs Slam Sidharth Shukla For Harassing Shehnaaz Gill, Term It 'barbaric'

Though Sidharth Shukla fans have been rooting for him, declaring him as a winner and making numerous hashtags about it trend, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been at the receiving end for his heated behaviour. His outbursts, heated exchanges with Asim Riaz, which includes pushing him, and allegedly misbehaving with women contestants have all made headlines before. Now, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star has been accused of ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘barbaric violence’ after he was seen ‘harassing’ Shehnaaz Gill.

Mini Mathur and Shruti Seth were among the celebrities who reacted with fury over a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz that is going viral. In the video, Sidharth is seen twisting Shehnaaz’s arms, as she lay on the ground. She is heard crying and screaming in pain.

Shruti Seth asked ‘What the hell is this?’ and asked why 'barbaric violence' was being promoted in the name of entertainment. She added that Sidharth needed 'professional help'. She also tagged the broadcasting channel.

Mini Mathur termed it as ‘toxic masculinity’, asking how it was allowed by the channel. She even tagged Salman Khan, the host, who has worked in multiple films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with her husband Kabir Khan. She added that Shehnaaz was ‘clearly’ not okay with what Sidharth was doing to her.

Here are the tweets

What the hell is this???

Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment?

This man needs professional help @ColorsTV https://t.co/O65bMHhDqj — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 7, 2020

For the unversed, the pairing of Sidharth and Shehnaaz is among the most popular in the current season. Fans had even coined the abbreviation ‘SidNaaz’ to express their love for them. However, the bond seems to be falling apart, and controversially so, in recent days with Shehnaaz also slapping Sidharth in one of the recent episodes.

Previously, Rashami Desai had accused Sidharth of touching her inappropriately on the show. Earlier, fans had lashed out at him for pushing Mahira Sharma during a task as well. Even Devoleena Bhattarcharjee had warned him not to touch her then or that she will 'accuse him of #MeToo.'

