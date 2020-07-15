Ex-Bigg Boss Star Shefali Jariwala's Net Worth Is A Testimony To Her Success In TV & Films

Considered as one of the prominent faces in the Indian television industry, actor Shefali Jariwala has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible onscreen performances and music videos. Since her debut song Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala has done eight mainstream projects in her career. Here is a look at the actor’s net worth as of 2020:

As per reports published online, Shefali Jariwala’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $5-$6 million USD, which converts to Rs. 37,67,87,500 (Rs. 37.67 crores)- Rs 45,19,50,000 (Rs 45.19 crores). Reportedly, Shefali Jariwala currently lives in her palatial house in Mumbai, with her husband Parag Tyagi. If the reports are to be believed, Shefali Jariwala has many cars, including an Audi A6 which costs around Rs. 5 to 6 crores. As per reports, Shefali Jariwala has completed a course in B.E. in Information and Technology.

Shefali's work

Shefali Jariwala dipped her toes in the Indian film industry in the year 2002 with the much-loved music video Kaanta Laga, post which she gained immense popularity and was often referred to as the 'Kaanta Laga' girl. Later in her career, Jariwala appeared in several other loved music videos including Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Remix in 2002, Maal Bhari Aahe – DJ Hot Remix, and Pyar Hamein Kis Mode Pe Le Aaya in the year 2006. Shefali was also seen in a cameo in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's much-acclaimed film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

In the year 2008, the actor participated in Sony TV's reality dance show, Boogie Woogie and also appeared in the much-loved Kannada movie, Hudugaru. If the reports are to be believed, Shefali also participated in season 5 and season 7 of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, along with her husband. As per reports, Shefali has appeared in two Hindi web series called, Baby Come Naa and Booo Sabki Phategi. In 2019, Shefali entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and lost in the final weeks of the show.

(Image credits: Shefali's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not own or guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

