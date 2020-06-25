Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Flaunts Her Abs On IG, Says Lockdown Workout Has Paid Off

Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala recently uploaded a few new snaps on her Instagram account. The star uploaded two snaps where she can be seen wearing a sports bra and yoga pants. Shefali is trying to flaunt her toned abs and also credits her figure to quarantine workout. Check out her post:

In the first picture, Shefali Jariwala is seen sitting beside a bed and posing. The star can be seen wearing a very natural and light make-up and has her hair straightened. She is wearing a black sports bra and a blue with yellow strap Addidas yoga pants. She captioned the picture: "Post workout ... Glowing & Growing!"

Check out Shefali Jariwala toned abs

In the next snap, the Kaanta Laga girl can be seen in the same outfit but her posture and location have been changed. She is seen standing in this snap and she is giving a clear view of her toned abs. Shefali looks healthy and lean in the picture, here's what she captioned it - Quarantine discipline paying off!. Check out the post:

The star has garnered many positive comments on both the pictures. Many celebrities have responded to the post. Aamna Sharif commented Fabb on the picture whereas actor Nisha Rawal commented a heart eyes emoji. Apart from them, Arti Singh also commented - Heroine with a heart emoji. Shefali also responded to many of the comments.

Pic Credit: Shefali Jariwala's Instagram

Many fans have showered the star with many positive remarks. One fan wrote - You are the most gorgeous, lovely, cure, beautiful, dazzling, sensuous and stunning. You are my everything. I just can’t imagine my life without you.... Check out the reactions of fans:

Pic Credit: Shefali Jariwala's Instagram

Shefali Jariwala recently gained fame for her participation in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The star had a very positive stay at the Bigg Boss house. Many people have adorned the star due to the way she conducted herself on the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Shefali Jariwala's Instagram

