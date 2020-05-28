Bigg Boss 13 Fame Celebrity Shefali Jariwala's Father-in-law Passes Away, Actor Flies Home

It has been reported that Bigg Boss 13 contest Shefali Jariwala’s father-in-law passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi have rushed to his hometown to be with the family. According to reports, Parag Tyagi’s father passed away after he suffered a heart attack.

According to reports, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi flew to Delhi and drove to Parag’s hometown Modinagar near Ghaziabad. The couple is in Ghaziabad to perform the last rites of the deceased. Parag Tyagi’s elder brother is settled in Australia and would not be able to make it India owing to the lockdown.

According to reports, Parag Tyagi confirmed the news with a news portal. He also stated that his father was unwell and that he passed away on Monday. Parag Tyagi revealed that his father had gone for dialysis when he suffered a heart attack. He further said that Shefali Jariwala and himself had taken a flight from Mumbai. Parag Tyagi said that they were lucky that the flight service had resumed or else they would have had to travel by road.

About Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala came to limelight after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry and attracted a lot of attention with her stellar game plan.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala’s husband actor Parag Tyagi is best known for his role in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. He has also essayed pivotal roles in television shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Brahmarakshas.

