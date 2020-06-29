Shefali Jariwala Reveals She Would've Liked To Do Kaanta Laga 2 With Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise earlier this month has sparked discussions about nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala spoke about the same. She also added that if another version of Kaanta Laga is made then she would have liked Sushant Singh Rajput to be a part of it. Read on:

Shefali Jariwala talks about Kaanta Laga 2.0

In a recent interview with a news portal, Shefali Jariwala spoke about how she would have liked Sushant Singh Rajput to be a part of Kaanta Laga 2.0 if it was created. She also paid her last respects as she prayed for his soul. While praising Sushant Singh Rajput, Shefali Jariwala said that he was a good dancer. She added that even though she knew him as an acquaintance, she never got to work alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shefali Jariwala further added that she understands how people were affected by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and that is why many of them are speaking openly on nepotism. She also spoke about how she hailed from a non-film background. Shefali Jariwala added that she was spotted outside National College in Bandra and that is how she landed in Kaanta Laga. The song went on to become a huge hit and since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Further talking about nepotism, Shefali Jariwala added that since she is ''not a product of nepotism'', she cannot comment much about it. However, she added that there is favouritism in the entertainment industry. Shefali Jariwala also shared how this exists not just in the entertainment world but in any industry today.

Talking about how she has faced nepotism in real-life, Shefali Jariwala added there have been instances where a role was given to someone else. She shared that one cannot blame nepotism entirely for it. She said this could also be due to several reasons, like maybe the makers thought the person was better suited, or other similar reasons.

Shefali Jariwala has been quarantining in her home with her husband, Parag Tyagi. While talking about how she has been keeping herself busy by reading, catching up on shows, doing household chores, etc, she also added that she has even started sketching during this time. Shefali Jariwala further said that as the country is in the process of unlocking, she cannot wait to get back to work.

