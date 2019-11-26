Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Jealous Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana’s New Romance?

Bigg Boss 13 has had some high-octane drama in the previous episodes. But it also paved the way for some light moments in the house. In the recent episodes, we can see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana getting closer which have sparks rumours of a new romance brewing. Asim and Himanshi have managed to become close friends ever since she entered the house as a wild card entrant. But the viewers can see this friendship blossoming into something more. In the upcoming episode, Himanshi and Asim can be seen having a heartfelt conversation. During the conversation, Asim even goes on to express his feelings for her to which Himanshi even questions whether this is a new game plan for him.

Shefali can be seen looking unhappy with Asim and Himanshi's growing friendship

However, Asim reveals that these are his true feelings for her. The recently released promo of the show has Himanshi and Asim being engaged in a conversation. But however, one can see Shefali Jariwali being slightly jealous and miffed with the growing closeness between Asim and Himanshi. She can be seen telling Himanshi that now Asim tells all the secrets to Himanshi rather than to her. In another scene from the promo, we can see Asim revealing to Himanshi that he trusts Himanshi rather than Shefali inside the house.

Himanshi also confessed her feelings for Asim

The promo also hinted that Himanshi too may confess her feelings for him. Reportedly, Himanshi is already engaged to someone so it will be interesting to see where this new equation will lead them. Initially, Himanshi was a little uncomfortable with Asim's flirtatious behaviour. She had also asked him to maintain a distance from her reportedly. But soon Asim's caring nature towards her began to impress her. He also took good care of her while she fell sick inside the house. The recent episode of Bigg Boss also saw housemates Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla enact their romantic promo from the show Dil Se Dil Tak. It will be interesting to see what more the further episodes have in store for us.

