Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Are Joined By Gautam Gulati In 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

On February 28, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Gautam Gulati enters the house as the host of the show which leaves Shehnaaz Gill extremely excited. Gautam praises Shehnaaz for all her endearing antics and also asks the male housemates to try to woo her with utmost dedication. He also goes on to discuss Paras and Shehnaaz's photoshoot along with their respective partners. Gautam then expresses his disappointment with Shehnaaz for her behaviour towards Mayank. He further gives everyone a reality check by saying that no efforts are seen either from Shehnaaz or from the other male contestants. Gautam also reprimands Shehnaaz and asks her to be more respectful towards Mayank and the other male contestants.

Gautam gives Shehnaaz a reality check

Gautam also takes a grilling session wherein he 'grills' Balraj Sayal which makes Shehnaaz laugh. But soon tensions arise when Shehnaaz tells Gautam that Mayank is just trying to create a controversy on the show. When Shehnaaz calls the show as hers, Gautam corrects her and tells her that it is not just her show but it belongs to all the contestants present there too. Furthermore, Jasleen talks about her date with Paras and accuses Balraj of interfering between them. Balraj and Jasleen get into a heated argument in which Sanjana Galrani also joins in.

Mayank and Heena get evicted

Gautam also tells Mayur that he cannot call Shehnaaz fake even without knowing her properly. Shehnaaz goes on to choose Mayank and Indeep for the next task. On the other hand, Paras chooses Jasleen and Sanjana for the next task. Jasleen once again lashes out at Balraj for teasing her with Mayur. Jasleen also begins an altercation with Sanjana where she is supported by Mayur. Shehnaaz admits that she does not want to hurt anyone's feelings during the game. Gautam arranges a competition amongst the chosen contestants where Jasleen emerges as the winner. Later, Gautam also calls Paras and Shehnaaz for the eviction process. It is revealed that Mayank and Heena are evicted amongst the nominated contestants. During the end of the episode, Gautam announces an unexpected twist for the contestants.

