'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | February 27: Contestants Attend 'Shehbaz Ki Class'

On February 27, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Jasleen hints that Balraj was jealous after Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s performance at the event. Sometime later, Mayank tells Balraj that he cannot be a monkey and servant for anyone. After Jasleen’s task, things have been sour between Jasleen and Mayur. She confronts Mayur and asks him why isn’t he talking to her. Jasleen cries as Mayur won’t listen to what she has to say.

Shehnaaz Gill expressed her ‘Dil Ka Haal’ and said she felt good after performing on the stage for the first time. She added that she felt especially good as she performed with Sidharth Shukla. Paras said that his ‘Dil ka Haal’ is relaxed as he got to spend some quality time with Jasleen.

Navdeesh is mad as she claims that she found out that Sanjjana had said that she will be the first to leave. Sanjjana makes nasty comments about Navdeesh. She even calls Navdeesh ditsy and spoke about aukat. Paras Chhabra tells Sanjjana that she is wrong for using words like struggler and talking about her aukat.

Paras Chhabra says Sanjjana isn’t in the right here.Mayank and Shehnaaz Gill get in a spat and he says that his standard is better than Shehnaaz. Shehbaz decides to hold a ‘Shehbaz ki class’ which includes all the topics related to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

'Shehbaz Ki Class'

During the class, Shehnaaz says that she thinks Mayank is here to make controversy. Shehnaaz and Mayank get in a spat again as he claims that she is being biased. In the heat of the moment, Mayank calls Shehnaaz Gill selfish and says that he didn’t like Shehnaaz Gill and her attitude.

Shehnaaz says irrespective of whether she gets married or gets in a relationship, she wants to leave with a guy who isn’t fake. Shehbaz asks Jasleen asked to choose between Mayur or Paras during the class. She says that Mayur is her first friend when she came here and hence she chooses Mayur. Paras Chhabra appreciated her honesty. When Mayur was asked the same, he chose Jasleen too.

The second class held by Shehbaz was self-defence aka Pyaar Ka Dangal. Ankita is unwell and is asked by the doctor to test hence she wasn't a part of the class. Two metn are asked to fight each other and hence, it is Balraj Vs Mayank, where Balraj gets a win.

As for Mayur Vs Indeep, Indeep gets a win. Rohanpreet was asked to go against Mayank, where Rohanpreet wins. Shehnaaz Gill is impressed that Rohan isn’t as soft as she thought he was. The motive of the last class of the day was saying what is in the heart of these women. They were asked to say what they feel about their opponents.

Navdeesh was pitted against Sanjjana after which Jasleen was pitted against Sanjjana. Paras Chhabra tells Sanjjana that sometimes she gets very clingy which irritates him. Paras said that the class was very important for him as well as Shehnaaz Gill as they got to learn more about the contestants.

Sanjjana apologises to Navdeesh and tells her to promise that they won’t fight with each other. Everyone in the house was seen having a gala time at the pool party organised for them. At the end of the episode, Jasleen kisses Mayur on the forehead as the two doze off.

