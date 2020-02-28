'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati has been roped in to host the popular reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The channel that air the show released a promo announcing that the actor will be a part of the show. However, it was also revealed that Gautam Gulati will try to solve the tension in the house that has been brewing between Shehnaaz Gill and contestant Mayank Agnihotri. Check out the promo released by the channel here.

Gautam Gulati slams Shehnaaz Gill

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is here😍

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi



Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

In the promo, Gautam Gulati is seen making a dramatic entry into the house. He even states that he will be hosting the season as the home mates welcome him with a round of applause. In the video, Gautam Gulati is seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that not one or two but most of the men in the house aren’t making an effort to impress her. He even tells her that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge isn’t a fun show and that the contestants are here for her and that she is here for them as well.

Gautam Gulati is further heard asking the men if any of them wants to reject Shehnaaz Gill. Mayank Agnihotri raises his hand, in the promo. When asked he states that Shehnaaz has been very closed off and that she hasn’t made an effort in getting to know the men in the house.

When Shehnaaz Gill goes on to say that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is her show, Gautam Gulati is seen telling Shehnaaz that it is her misconception. He went on to say that this isn’t just her show, this is the contestant's show as well. He further added that Shehnaaz is disrespecting everyone in the house by saying that it is her show.

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill chose Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. While Paras Chhabra chose Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur.

