The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants

Television News

Mujhse Shadi Karoge host will be seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that she is disrespecting the contestants. Know more about it and check out the promo of the show.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati has been roped in to host the popular reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The channel that air the show released a promo announcing that the actor will be a part of the show. However, it was also revealed that Gautam Gulati will try to solve the tension in the house that has been brewing between Shehnaaz Gill and contestant Mayank Agnihotri. Check out the promo released by the channel here.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati To Host The Wedding Based Reality Show

Gautam Gulati slams Shehnaaz Gill

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

In the promo, Gautam Gulati is seen making a dramatic entry into the house. He even states that he will be hosting the season as the home mates welcome him with a round of applause. In the video, Gautam Gulati is seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that not one or two but most of the men in the house aren’t making an effort to impress her. He even tells her that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge isn’t a fun show and that the contestants are here for her and that she is here for them as well.

Gautam Gulati is further heard asking the men if any of them wants to reject Shehnaaz Gill. Mayank Agnihotri raises his hand, in the promo. When asked he states that Shehnaaz has been very closed off and that she hasn’t made an effort in getting to know the men in the house.

When Shehnaaz Gill goes on to say that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is her show, Gautam Gulati is seen telling Shehnaaz that it is her misconception. He went on to say that this isn’t just her show, this is the contestant's show as well. He further added that Shehnaaz is disrespecting everyone in the house by saying that it is her show.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors To Do Pole Dance For Shehnaaz And Paras

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill chose Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. While Paras Chhabra chose Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill Get Special Powers Before Nominations

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
EXTRADITION HEARING PAUSED: ASSANGE
MIKE POMPEO ON TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT
SC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO PATEL
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST