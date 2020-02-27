'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | February 26: Playing For The Event Date

The February 26, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge begins as Ankita tries to wake Paras up with a hot cup of coffee. Paras doesn’t get up and Ankita leaves him alone. Jasleen tells Paras that he had asked her to make black coffee and told Ankita as well, to which Paras replies that he didn’t ask Ankita to make him coffee.

Jasleen and Paras conclude that Ankita heard their conversation and hence made black coffee for him. Shehnaaz Gill tells her ‘Dil ka Haal’ and expresses that she didn’t like that she had to burn all the gifts that she got from the boys last night. Shehnaaz confesses that her heart is broken.

Paras Chhabra says that his ‘Dil ka Haal’ is that he is very irritated. He explains that he doesn’t like how Sanjjana is being too clingy and is doing things forcibly for him which irritates him. Heena tells Jasleen that Mayur likes her but he doesn’t like it when the cameras come to him when they are together. She says that Mayur respects Jasleen and hence doesn’t want the constant limelight on them.

The task begins

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra explain the game of hearts which is played to win a special date for an event. Paras initially gives his heart to Sanjjana, while Shehnaaz gives it to Mayur because she feels he’s very considerate. Shehnaaz asks Mayur if given a chance to go on the date with her or Jasleen whom will he choose, he says that he will choose Jasleen because he has a lot of bonding with her.

Shehnaaz Gill transfers her heart from Mayur to Mayank, while Paras Chhabra transfers his heart from Sanjjana to Navdeesh. Shehnaaz punishes Mayur to dress up like a woman and act as well as dance like one too. Paras punishes Sanjjana and asks her to take a few dips in the pool while apologising to everyone that she has fought within the house and then tell everyone what her flaws are.

Paras also tells her that she can’t talk to him directly and has to go through Shehbaaz to talk to him. He doesn’t like the way Sanjjana approached the task and was quite disheartened by her. Shehnaaz complimented Mayur for performing the task well and admired his confidence. Paras Chhabra then transfers the heart to Jasleen because she has managed to build a friendship bond with him, while Shehnaaz transfers her heart to Indeep.

Shehnaaz punishes Mayank to act like a crazy person and only then she will take him for the event. Mayank replies that he doesn’t want to go to the event, Shehnaaz asks him if he would like to do any other task. He agrees, and hence Shehnaaz Gill asks him to eat 20 chillies, he denies.

Shehnaaz and Mayank get into a verbal spat. Paras Chhabra punishes Navdeesh and asks her to eat 5 chillies and after each chilly, she has to talk about someone that she doesn’t like, be it a girl or a boy. Shehnaaz Gill again gives her heart to Mayank, while Paras gives it to Heena. Paras punishes Jasleen to blow balloons and bursts them by sitting on them, Shehnaaz asks Indeep to act as a joker to entertain her.

Jasleen and Mayur get on a verbal spat after they burst each other’s balloons of misconceptions. Jasleen cries as Mayur misunderstood her and Mayank consoles. Shehnaaz punishes Mayank and asks him to eat 5 green chillies. He says he won’t do it. Shehnaaz Gill is disappointed and says he has a lot of ego and that he doesn’t deserve to be in the show.

Paras Chhabra tells Heena Panchal to do 10 push-ups and compliment him each time. She agrees and compliments Paras on his height, his straight forward nature, his dressing style, and his cooking. Paras Chhabra gives his heart to Jasleen says he liked her most and that’s he was real. He also says that he wants to take her to the award function date with him.

Shehnaaz Gill gives heart to Balraj Syal despite stating that Mayur was the best. Balraj is more professional and will be better in front of the media, and hence she chooses him.

The much-awaited event date

As Shehnaaz- Balraj and Paras- Jasleen leave for their date, Ankita back at home says Jasleen doesn’t exist for her. Shehnaaz reunites with Sidharth Shukla on the stage of the award function and SidNaaz perform on the stage. Paras and Jasleen say that Balraj was getting jealous seeing Shehnaaz perform with Sidharth. He confirms he was getting jealous but only because Paras and Jasleen kept putting that in his head.

Balraj plans something special for Shehnaaz. The pair dance to Meethi Chashni on the stage of the award function. Back at home, Sanjjana tells Navdeesh to stay in her aukat as they have a disagreement. Sanjjana starts crying, although Navdeesh tries to mend things she keeps putting her off. Ankita consoles Sanjjana after the spat.

