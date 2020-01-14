Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Age Gap: What Is The Age Difference Between SidNaaz?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are known for their endearing and close bond in the show Bigg Boss 13. Their bond is one of the main reasons behind this season's popularity.

The two are fondly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans. It has often been seen that even though there is a vast age gap between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and that they are two different personalities as a whole, nothing affected their bond which only grew stronger with time.

Many of the housemates like Rashami Desai and Arti Singh have also time and again pointed out about the considerable age gap between Shehnaaz and Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have about 14 years of age difference

For those who are wondering about the age difference between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Sidharth is about 39 years of age, even though the Dil Se Dil Tak actor defies his age by sporting a dapper presence inside the house.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is just 25 years of age as she revealed to Salman Khan in the latest episode. It is evident that there is about 14 years of age difference between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, but this fact does not dampen the spark of their camaraderie.

While the two have always maintained that they are just close friends, it seems from the past few episodes that Shehnaaz is falling in love with Sidharth about which she has also openly confessed to him.

The upcoming episodes is expected to see a family week where the housemates will be able to meet their relatives.

SidNaaz won't be the first couple with a huge age gap

Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are not the only duos with a considerable age gap between them. Bollywood has also been a witness to many couples with a wide age difference between them. Some of them include Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Talking about Bigg Boss, it will be interesting to witness the fate of SidNaaz inside the house.

