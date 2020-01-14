The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Umar Riaz To Enter The House; Should Paras Be Worried?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 will soon see the family week which will have Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz enter the house. Should Paras Chhabra be worried? Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is fast toppling all the heights of popularity with its unpredictable twists and turns as well as the numerous controversies amongst the contestants. The show is expected to have a family week soon wherein all the housemates will get an opportunity to meet their relatives which will inevitably be an emotional affair. Reportedly, invitations have already been gone out to all the relatives of the housemates. Recently, Asim's brother Umar Riaz took to his social media handle to announce that he will soon be entering the Bigg Boss house to motivate his younger brother. The die-hard fans of Asim were very excited from this news. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Says Shehnaaz Gill Spoiled Her Personal Life

Umar is expected to bash Paras and Shefali for their behaviour towards Asim

It will be interesting to see if Umar will bash contestants like Paras Chhabra who is known to lock horns with Asim occasionally in the house or his friend turned foe Shefali Jariwala who often embroiling with Asim in countless altercations. Fans may also expect Umar giving a reality check to Sidharth Shukla who has had several bitter altercations with Asim ever since their friendship went downhill inside the house.

It will also be interesting to see how the other contestants will react to Umar's entry in the house. Asim's fans have also started giving out messages to Umar to convey their wishes to the contestant. This is how they have reacted. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 13 | Will Salman Forgive Shehnaaz?

Many fans are excited for Umar's entry in the Bigg Boss house 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai's Shocking Revelation Scares Fans; Read Details

Image Courtesy: Umar Riaz Twitter

 

 

Published:
