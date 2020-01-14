Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Slams 'Bigg Boss 13' For Favouring Sidharth Shukla

As Bigg Boss 13 is just weeks away from its grand finale, the fans have already started guessing who will win the 13th season of the show. As the family week episode is just a day away Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh is, reportedly, in Mumbai to meet his daughter on the show.

Now, as he is all set to enter the house, the Punjabi singer’s father has slammed the broadcaster Colors for trying to make a certain candidate win.

Shehnaaz Gill's father on his daughter's performance on the show:

In an interview with leading daily, when Santokh Singh was asked about his opinion and who he thinks is the deserving candidate of the show. The Punjabi singer's father slammed the channel and said that he is sure that Colors will make Sidharth Shukla win Bigg Boss 13 as he has done several serials for the channel. He also said that if the show is not partial then he thinks that his daughter deserves to win.

The father also expressed his love for his daughter and went down the memory lane. He shared that when Shehnaaz first walked down the Bigg Boss 13 stage and she was not given a script, she was nervous. But as soon as she entered and her song was played in the background, she started dancing to the tunes and impressed everyone including Salman Khan. He also shared that Salman favoured Sana her for her innocence and entertaining personality.

Santokh also shared Shehnaaz's childhood memory and said that when she was small she used to love dancing and even called herself Katrina Kaif. People also complimented Sana saying that she resembles the Namaste London actor. And from that onwards, she started calling herself 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'.

He also shared his opinion on Sidharth and Shehnaaz's wedding, that the latter jokingly mentioned during a task recently. He replied by saying that he has no objection to it.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

