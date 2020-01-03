Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Fans Request Sidharth Shukla Fans To Vote For Her

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, fun and fights continue to a great extent in the house. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has finally become the captain this week by beating Vishal Aditya Singh. Also, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are safe this week. But eliminations for Bigg Boss 13 week 14 continues and it is becoming quite clear that either of Vishal, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima will be evicted this week. But, Mahira Sharma was on a list of nominations and hence her fans decided to take help from Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Read on to know more.

Is Mahira Sharma leading because of Sidharth Shukla’s fans?

Currently, Mahira and Rashami are leading in major polling reports from day 1 of audience voting. However, it was surprising to see Rashami getting nominated for eliminations this week. Apart from this, Mahira is alone at the top as there is no Sidharth or Asim this week to giver her competition.

SidHearts vote for Mahira please



Thank you



All the Mahira fans that follow me here’s something for you. Idk what’s going to happen in the future but enjoy their friendship while u can. #SidharthShukla #BB13 #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/IivzCTgAv6 — ѕíd mєrí jααn hαí 🥰 (@Ohhitshiza) January 2, 2020

Same pose and the same josh! 🔥#MahiraSharma is the real SHERNI! Atleast she always takes stnd n speaks in favour of her frnds.She has been loyal to paras frm d beginnin' and now her loyalty towards sid is commendable!



You go girl! 🔥#SidharthShukla#SidManiaEverywhere pic.twitter.com/bXBlyKdsaR — ♥~~Maham💐SidHeart ~~♥ (@iamMahamk) January 2, 2020

I never thought dt I “ll vote for mahira sharma evr. Bt wy she is supporting our champ as a true friend..majboor kr diya ladki ne..sid is my only priority till d end. Bt Sid is nominated dis week so 1st tym m voting 4 #MahiraSharma #SidharthShuklaWinningHearts pic.twitter.com/RxQDo3CnQp — Siddharth shukla fan club 👑 (@smartboy2432) January 2, 2020

Earlier, Mahira failed to impress with her usual rants and siding with Paras. She had a constant argument with Sidharth Shukla but the tide has changed ever since she struck a friendship with Sidharth. According to reports, Mahira's votes are driven by Sidharth's fans who eventually want Rashmi to get eliminated this week.

