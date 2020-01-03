The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Fans Request Sidharth Shukla Fans To Vote For Her

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its fourteenth week. Mahira Sharma is leading the top alone as there is no Sidharth or Asim this week. Read to know the reason.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, fun and fights continue to a great extent in the house. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has finally become the captain this week by beating Vishal Aditya Singh. Also, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are safe this week. But eliminations for Bigg Boss 13 week 14 continues and it is becoming quite clear that either of Vishal, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima will be evicted this week. But, Mahira Sharma was on a list of nominations and hence her fans decided to take help from Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Read on to know more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra After A Huge Fight

Is Mahira Sharma leading because of Sidharth Shukla’s fans?

Currently, Mahira and Rashami are leading in major polling reports from day 1 of audience voting. However, it was surprising to see Rashami getting nominated for eliminations this week. Apart from this, Mahira is alone at the top as there is no Sidharth or Asim this week to giver her competition.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Hits Out At Sidharth Shukla For His Behaviour Towards Women

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Unsure About Marriage Plans With Rashami Desai?

Earlier, Mahira failed to impress with her usual rants and siding with Paras. She had a constant argument with Sidharth Shukla but the tide has changed ever since she struck a friendship with Sidharth. According to reports, Mahira's votes are driven by Sidharth's fans who eventually want Rashmi to get eliminated this week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 January 2 Written Update: Bigg Boss Stops Luxury Budget Task Due To Violence

 

 

