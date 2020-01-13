The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Drastic Physical Transformation Is A Must Watch

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has had a remarkable transformation inside the Bigg Boss house. These pictures are a proof of that. Check out the pictures

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular housemates inside the house who has been garnering a lot of headlines for varied reasons. It is not a hidden fact that every contestant is bound to undergo some physical transformation during their stint inside the house.

For instance, contestant Asim Riaz is also seen sporting a much more muscular and a sculpted body in the recent episodes. Similarly, Shehnaaz Gill has also undergone some transformation during her rollercoaster ride of a journey inside the house. Here are some of the pictures which depict her evolution in the perfect manner. 

Looking back at Punjab's Katrina Kaif's amazing transformation 

From where it all began 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she charmed everyone with her innocence 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she was both sugar and spice at the same time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she unleashed her 'Punjabi' side

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Barbie doll much?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she was a lovable drama queen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she was upgraded her cuteness level

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

 

 

Published:
