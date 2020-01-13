Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Drastic Physical Transformation Is A Must Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular housemates inside the house who has been garnering a lot of headlines for varied reasons. It is not a hidden fact that every contestant is bound to undergo some physical transformation during their stint inside the house.

For instance, contestant Asim Riaz is also seen sporting a much more muscular and a sculpted body in the recent episodes. Similarly, Shehnaaz Gill has also undergone some transformation during her rollercoaster ride of a journey inside the house. Here are some of the pictures which depict her evolution in the perfect manner.

Looking back at Punjab's Katrina Kaif's amazing transformation

From where it all began

When she charmed everyone with her innocence

When she was both sugar and spice at the same time

When she unleashed her 'Punjabi' side

Barbie doll much?

When she was a lovable drama queen

When she was upgraded her cuteness level

