Shehnaaz Gill Buys New House, Thanks 'Shehnaazians' For Their Love, Well-wishes

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her Bollywood debut, bought a new home and took to her Instagram handle to thank her well-wishers for her success. The actress shared screenshots of greeting cards from across the world on her Instagram stories. The cards included congratulatory messages for Shehnaaz as she bought a brand new house.

A congratulatory message for Shehnaaz read, "My dearest Sana Baby Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home. Love you unconditionally Rani (UK)." The television added more screenshots from her fans. She thanked her fans by writing, "thankyou shehnaazians i love you," with a heart emoji. Check the photos below.

Shehnaaz Gill opening up about her struggles

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill talked about how she was body shamed when she was a contestant on a reality TV show. She revealed that she was criticised for her look and physique during those days. However, she worked on herself and went against the odds. In an interview with PTI, the Honsla Rakh actress opened up about her transformation journey. She said that she always incorporated good advice into her life and got better with each passing day. She said, "I changed myself, worked on myself" while speaking to the news agency.

She added, "When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on (the reality TV show) about being fat and being body-shamed." Talking about criticism, she said, "Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear a salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward."