Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Being Body Shamed, Changing Her Style

Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about her struggle with being body image issues and how she stood up to body shaming. She spoke about her time as a reality TV show contestant and how she went through criticism of her physique at the time. She revealed that there were ‘preconceived notions’ that she went against and worked on herself.

In an interview with Press Trust of India, the Honsla Rakh actress talked about her transformation journey, talking about why she changed herself. She also said that she always followed up on good advice by incorporating it into her daily routine and got better day by day. However, many people also commented on her weight, saying that she only wore a salwar suit.

“I changed myself, worked on myself,” said Shehnaaz Gill speaking with the news agency. She added, “When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on (the reality TV show) about being fat and being body-shamed.” She also spoke about adapting to the criticism, saying, “Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear a salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.”

Shehnaaz Gill on Punjabi film industry sidelining her

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her experience working in the Punjabi film industry. She said during her interview with Siddarth Kannan that everyone from the industry had cut her off. She revealed that she wasn’t invited to the premiere of a movie she was a second lead in. However, she concluded that “those who have no one, have God.” She has previously appeared in several Punjabi movies such as Honsla Rakh, Daaka, and more.