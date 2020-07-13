Shehnaaz Gill Finds A Fan In A Roadside Seller Who Makes Her Day; Check Out Post

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently uploaded her Instagram stories where she had a brief interaction with her fan. The Punjabi singer-actor noticed a roadside seller who expressed how big a fan she was of Shehanaaz Gill. The fan was wearing masks for protection and Shehnaaz reflected on the COVID-19 situation prevalent globally.

Shehnaaz Gill finds a fan in a young girl

The Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about celebrities on social media. She met a young girl who happened to be her big fan. The little girl was starstruck by Shehnaaz and was heard telling her that she is her big fan. The little girl said, “Aap mujhko bohat bohat bohat pasand ho didi. Wow! Aap sach me bohat pasand hain mujhey!” (I like you very much, didi. I really like you a lot.)

Shehnaaz was delighted to see the young girl as her fan and responded saying thankyou. She captioned the video expressing how she never thought she would encounter such a moment in her life. She further described it as a beautiful moment when the young girl expressed her how much she likes Shehnaaz.

Read Also | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Intense Pic; Gives A Perfect Reply To Haters

Shehnaaz celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill crossed 5 million followers on Instagram. The Bigg Boss contestant was seen celebrating the event as she cut a cake and as she read fan letters. Check out the post below.

Shehnaaz had recently posted a stunning picture of herself in a black one-shoulder gown. The picture has been doing the rounds on social media and has received much love from fans. Check out the picture below.

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping fans entertained through her social media posts and live sessions amid the lockdown. She also goes on to give glimpses on how she’s spending her time during the lockdown. Check out some of the pictures shared by her during the lockdown period.

Read Also | Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook On Twitter Ahead Of Its Poster Release

On the work front

Shehnaaz Gill was also seen in the music video, Keh Gayi Sorry wherein she was seen opposite Punjabi singer and actor, Jassie Gill. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, heartbreak and unrequited love. The song has already garnered 16 million views and several likes on the video. The track was positively received by music lovers. Watch the video below.

Read Also | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Intense Pic; Gives A Perfect Reply To Haters

Read Also | Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming Song Kurta Pajama's First Look Out, Trends On Social Media

Image creits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.