Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming Song Kurta Pajama's First Look Out, Trends On Social Media

After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about celebrities. The Punjabi actor has been getting lots of offers from the film and music industry. A few days ago, a BTS video of Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill left fans wondering about their new venture. Two days ago, Tony Kakkar announced that the first look of Shehnaaz Gill and his song will be launched on July 10. The song titled Kurta Pajama’s first look was launched today. As the Kurta Pajama first look was launched, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar have been trending it on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song Kurta Pajama first look released

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media and shared the first look of Kurta Pajama song for her fans. In the Kurta Pajama song’s first look, Shehnaaz Gill is flaunting a black off-shoulder gown while Tony Kakkar is seen in funky look with a printed jacket and black ripped denim. He completed his look with red-tinted sunglasses. Tony Kakkar also took to his Instagram and shared the Kurta Pajama first look with his fans.

Fans trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook on social media

Even before the launch of Kurta Pajama first look, fans have been trending the hashtag #KurtaPajamaFirstLook. As the first look of Kurta Pajama Song launched, the number of tweets increased by a huge number. A lot of fans praised Shehnaz Gill and Tony Kakkar for their looks in the song while others showed their excitement of the song. Various fans wished her good luck on the upcoming release of her song while others said that this song will be a huge hit. See some of the best comments by fans here.

Today I got to know that,

Sabar kaa fal hotness or killer looks ka combo hota hai 🔥#KurtaPajamaFirstLook#ShehnaazGill #TonnyKakkar pic.twitter.com/GgFaWODa8B — ‧✧༺DK༻✧ (@DashingBoss) July 10, 2020

A beautiful girl uses her lips for truth, her voice for kindness, her hand for charity, her heart for love ,



For those who don't like her , she uses prayer#ShehnaazGill#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/tWENnliEAC — 🌈🌈 & ⭐️🌟 (@iamsrxx) July 8, 2020

I just hope this song really become a huge hit <3#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — Shru (@SanaShruuu) July 10, 2020

Wow i'm excited for this collab!



Let's make it number one in trending list#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝘆𝗮♡ (@AnayaTheBadGirl) July 10, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill's songs

Shehnaaz Gill made her music video debut with her Punjabi song Veham. After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill dished out four music videos for her fans. She was seen in Keh Gayi Sorry with Jassi Gill and also in a romantic number Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. Darshan Rawal had lent his voice for the song. Kurta Pajama song’s first look launch also revealed that the song will be releasing on July 17. Tony Kakkar has handled the music and lyrics department of Kurta Pajama song while the video is done by Rahul Shetty.

Promo Image Credits: Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar Instagram

