Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Intense Pic; Gives A Perfect Reply To Haters

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping fans entertained through her social media posts and live sessions amid the lockdown. She also goes on to give glimpses on how she’s spending her time during the lockdown The singer recently shared a monochrome picture along with a perfect caption.

In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen giving an intense look. She can be seen sporting a turtle neck top and opted for a sleek middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Along with this post, Shehnaaz also went on to write saying, “Love me or hate me, either way, I’m gonna shine.” Check out the post below.

Fans went in full support of the actor after seeing this post. They filled the comment section with positive notes and lots of love for Shehnaaz. One of them went on to write saying, “Koi pagal hi Hoga jo aapko hate karega”. While the other one wrote saying “You always shine bright, just like a diamond”. Check out a few more positive comments below.

Apart from this post, the singer enjoys a massive fan following and has constantly been entertaining fans through the internet. During a recent live video, she revealed that she is done with the title of ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ and wants to earn a new identity that is “India's Shehnaz Gill”. Shehnaaz further revealed in the live video that she was just messing around on how she wanted to get a new identity for herself. Shehnaz Gill pauses for a few seconds after saying this and says she was only joking, and will still be proud to be known as Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Check out the video below.

On the work front

Shehnaaz Gill was also seen in the music video, Keh Gayi Sorry wherein she was seen opposite Punjabi singer and actor, Jassie Gill. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, heartbreak and unrequited love. The song has already garnered 15,153,240 views and several likes on the video. The track was positively received by music lovers. Watch the video below.

