Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook On Twitter Ahead Of Its Poster Release

A few days ago, a BTS video of Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill shooting for a music video popped up leaving fans curious. On July 8, Tony Kakkar took to his Twitter and announced that the first look poster of their song, Kurta Pajama will be released today on July 10. Ever since the announcement, Shehnaz Gill fans started a new hashtag "#KurtaPajamaFirstLook" and now the hashtag has taken over Twitter.

#KurtaPajamaFirstLook trends on Twitter

Shehnaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's fans are excited to see them together in the upcoming music video, Kurta Pajama. As per the current status, "#KurtaPajamaFirstLook" is trending with 217k people tweeting about it. Shehnaz Gill's fans have been sending her best wishes and showing their excitement about the upcoming project with immense love. Some of her fans also tweeted saying, "The craze and love for #ShehnaazGill is clearly seeing", "And unplanned hashtag has just placed over on the Tweeter", "Wow i'm excited for this collab! Let's make it number one in trending list" and many similar loving tweets. Check out some tweets below -

#KurtaPajamaFirstLook going to Reveal today at 5 pm (IST)



— SIDNAAZ BOND (@SIDNAAZ_BOND) July 10, 2020

240k people trending #KurtaPajamaFirstLook and it's on no 1 in trending list Clapping hands signClapping hands sign @ishehnaaz_gill

all the best. pic.twitter.com/20mEC1xUTR — saeed_khan (@saeedkh03902884) July 10, 2020

I just hope this song really become a huge hit <3#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — Shru (@SanaShruuu) July 10, 2020

Wow i'm excited for this collab!



Let's make it number one in trending list#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — Mahhi vij (@VijMahiii) July 10, 2020

Shehnaz Gill says Thank You

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has also thanked all her fans. Shehnaz Gill took to her Twitter and tweeted extending gratitude to all her fans for their love. She said, "You guys never fail to amaze me!". Take a look at the tweet -

You guys never fail to amaze me! Thank you making the announcement trend... #KurtaPajama @TonyKakkar — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 8, 2020

A few hours ago, Tony Kakkar again, took to his Instagram and shared a story announcing that the first poster look will be released today at 5 pm. The singer penned, "Hey guys at 5 pm we are revealing the first look poster of #KurtaPajama with @shehnaazgill". Check out the Instagram story here.

Shehnaaz Gill has already churned out four music videos after her return from Bigg Boss house. On the professional front, the Punjabi singer was seen in Keh Gayi Sorry, where she shared screen space with Jassi Gill. Shehnaaz Gill has also released a love song with Sidharth Shukla, Bhula Dunga. The song was voiced by Darshan Raval. The other two Punjabi numbers are Manglik by Manvir Jhinjar and Mangni with AJ Dharmani.

