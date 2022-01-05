Shehnaaz Gill has been processing her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise for the past few months. The actor passed away back in September, and Shehnaaz has been socially inactive for a long time since then. As she is now focusing more on meditation, she recently spoke with spiritual teacher BK Sivani and talked about how she used to tell Sidharth that she wanted to speak with her.

Shehnaaz Gil recently had a conversation with spiritual teacher BK Shivani and shared the same on her YouTube channel. The actor expressed her desire to talk to BK Shivani and also mentioned she would connect with her after watching her videos. During the chat, Shehnaaz also brought up her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and revealed how he would comfort her every time she mentioned she wanted to speak with BK Shivani. Shehnaaz said, "I would often tell Sidharth I want to talk to Sister Shivani and I really like her. Sidharth always said, 'Yes, it will happen, you chill,' and now it happened. I always had the intentions that probably reached you which is why we connected."

Later in the chat, Shehnaaz fondly remembered and talked about Sidharth Shukla. She said Sidharth gave her a lot of knowledge. The actor mentioned she did not know how to analyse people before and would easily trust anybody. When she was very innocent, Sidharth Shukla taught her a lot during the two years that she had known him. Shehnaaz further told Sister Shivani, "God made me meet that soul which is why he probably came into her life. He taught me so much and made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything but I am so strong now."

Shehnaaz-Sidharth's bond

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were both the participants of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. After a few weeks in the house, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew closer to each other and were inseparable. Even after the show, the rumoured couple came together for many projects and were rumoured to be dating.

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, after suffering a heart attack. The actor was survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth Shukla's demise brought a great impact on Shehnaaz Gill's life as she let low for a few months and took time to process her loss.

