Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her ‘Sacha Pyar’ On Snapchat And It Is Not Sidharth Shukla

With her stint in Bigg Boss 13, there is no denying the fact that Shehnaaz Gill went on to prove herself as the ultimate entertainer. Be it Shehnaaz Gill's childlike antics, camaraderie with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla or endearing interactions with the host, Salman Khan, she went on to prove herself as one of the most popular contestants of the season. Shehnaaz has often unleashed her fun side on her social media too and her latest Snapchat post is proof. She recently flaunted her 'sacha pyar' on Snapchat but it is not Sidharth Shukla as one may think so.

Shehnaaz Gill had the habit of talking to crows inside the Bigg Boss house which was an entertaining sight for the fans

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Snapchat to share a video of a crow that came and sat on her window ledge. Shehnaaz Gill also gave a hilarious caption for the video. She wrote how the crow has come to search for her and he must be her true love indeed that he has come to meet her even amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This was in reference to Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious routine inside the Bigg Boss house to talk to the crows which used to come in the garden area of the house. This antic of Shehnaaz Gill was loved by the fans and often left them in splits. One of her fans took to their social media to share Shehnaaz Gill's Snapchat story. Take a look at her post.

Sana 🤣🤣🤣🤣



"Chori Chori Milne Aaya Mujhe..

Abhi Bhi Dhoondta Hai.."🤣🤣🤣



Aakhir Dhoond Hee Liya BB Wale Crow Ne Sana Ko 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SidNaaz #SidNaazForever @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/xHaWRbbHk4 — 💗SidNaaz Is Emotion💗 (@Kaur__Aujla) June 4, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in the music video Keh Gayi Sorry opposite Jassie Gill

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the music video, Bhula Dunga wherein she was seen opposite Sidharth Shukla. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal. The track was a huge hit and struck a chord with all the SidNaaz fans who went gaga over Shehnaaz and Sidharth's chemistry in the video. She was also seen in the music video, Keh Gayi Sorry wherein she was seen opposite Punjabi singer and actor, Jassie Gill. The track was positively received by music lovers. The Veham singer was also seen in the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but the show failed to strike a chord with the audience and received poor ratings reportedly.

