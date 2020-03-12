Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Gets In An Ugly Spat With Shehnaaz's Brother Shehbaaz

Reality shows are a big part of the television industry. But something that is common to see in reality shows is contestants having heated arguments which sometimes lead to them getting physical with each other. Recently, the makers of the reality television show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge released a promo for their episode where Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz Gill have an ugly spat. Read on to know more about it.

Paras Chhabra gets into an UGLY SPAT with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz

The reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is based on a format where two celebrity contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are trying to find a suitable life partner for themselves and ask contestants to undergo a series of challenges. In the promo shared by the makers of the show, it can be seen that Paras was having an argument with a contestant on the show. Seeing which, Shehbaaz came in between them to pacify the situation. He tried to defend a female contestant and asked Paras to behave properly, following which Paras Chabbra lost his cool and started abusing Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. From what can be seen in the promo video, Paras Chhabra passed some very personal remarks on Shehbaaz and started insulting him.

When things heated up, Shehbaaz too responded and started abusing Paras. The two got physical with each other and pushed and tried hitting each other. Seeing this, the other contestants too came towards them and tried to separate the two. As the video started doing the rounds on the internet, fans of both the contestants started supporting their favourite party. While some blamed Paras for the nuisance caused, others came in support of him saying that Shehbaaz Gill was wrong in interfering in everything. Check out the promo video below.

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?' makers shared the promo

Fans react

