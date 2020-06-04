Paras Chhabra Denies Rumours Of Circulating Fake News About Shehnaaz Gill's Father; Read

Recently, Paras Chhabra reacted to the allegation put on him by Shehnaaz Gill's fans that he and Mahira Sharma are circulating the news of rape allegations against Shahnaaz Gill's father. While talking to a leading news portal, Paras Chhabra also claimed that he was about to file a cybercrime complaint but backed out later. Read on to know what Paras Chhabra has to say about these claims and why he had not filed a complaint yet.

READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra To Indulge In An Ugly Fight

Paras' take on rumours

In an interview with a leading news portal, Paras Chhabra said that he thought of filing a complaint at the Crime Branch. But he could not as he learned that a few cops there had tested positive for COVID-19. However, Paras further added that he has nothing against Shehnaaz Gill. Later in his conversation, Paras Chhabra said that whatever he says becomes news and their fans keep fighting with each other, despite the fact that they have nothing to do with it.

A few reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s father being accused of rape are surfing on the internet. Mentioning about the same, Paras Chhabra said that many fans claimed that Mahira and he were circulating the news to defame Shehnaaz. Calling it 'funny and annoying at the same time', Paras Chhabra said that fans are making baseless allegations.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra To Ask 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' In New Show?

Apart from these allegations, Paras Chhabra also recalled his experience with Shehnaaz Gill in the reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that in Bigg Boss she used to like him initially and then moved to Sidharth Shukla and he did not mind it. On the other side, he also mentioned that the only thing that upset him was when she questioned the virginity of the girls who participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh's controversy

A leading Hindi daily reported that Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh, allegedly raped a woman in his car at gunpoint. As soon as the news came out, it took media and the internet by the storm. Reportedly, post the allegations, Santokh Singh opened up and responded to the allegations in an interview with a local Punjabi news channel. In his interview, Shehnaaz Gill's father stated that the allegations were false.

READ | Paras Chhabra Reveals SHOCKING Details About Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Has Become 'arrogant'

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz also denied all allegations put by the lady on his father, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. He added that the lady in question is trying to defame his father. Talking further, he said that the lady is lying. Giving an insight into the investigation, he said that the mentioned place where the incident according to the lady happened was under CCTV surveillance. He concluded his conversation and said that his family is disturbed at the moment but they know nothing is going to happen as they have enough proofs to prove that the lady is lying.

READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Tries Husband Vivek's Workout, Climbs 25 Floors; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.