Shehnaaz Gill Says She Won't Get Work If She Had Stayed Chubby; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and had an interactive live session with her fans on Instagram. The actor told the fans that she has come live to flaunt her new look and that she has done her make up by herself. In the live session on Instagram, she talked about how she lost weight and why it was essential for her to do so.

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss

Shehnaaz Gill was told by her fans on the Instagram live that she is looking cute and it seemed like she has lost weight. The actor thanked her fans for the compliments she was getting. However, a few fans also noted that she looked ‘cute even before weight loss’, to this Shehnaaz responded that as an artist, her looks are important.

The actor further explained that had she remained chubby like before, she would not have gotten work because of her weight. Shehnaaz also noted that she loved herself before also and loves herself now as well. She revealed that she is capable of loving herself because of the love she gets from her fans. Check out the video of Shehnaaz Gill below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Shehnaaz Gill's video

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react to Shehnaaz Gill's video

As soon as the live session post of Shehnaaz Gill went up on the social media platform, fans of the actor flooded it with their comments and reactions. A number of fans stated that the actor was looking very good in the post and that her new look was suiting her. Check out the comments by fans on the social media post below.

Several other fans sent much love to her and left hearts and kissing emoticons on the post. A number of fans told the actor that the red lipstick is suiting her a lot. Check out the comments by fans on the post bellow.

Shehnaaz Gill's photos

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the post, she was seen thanking fans for the love and support she has received for her YouTube channel. Check out the post on the social media platform below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.