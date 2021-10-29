Shehnaaz Gill Sings 'Tu Yaheen Hai' For Late Actor Sidharth Shukla; Leaves Fans In Tears

Shehnaaz Gill recently released her new video, Tu Yaheen Hai for all her fans. In the video, he sang the song in order to give a tribute to the late actor and her alleged boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest while he was on his way to Cooper hospital.

Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her official Instagram handle and teased the release of her upcoming music video that she dedicated to the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. She further shared the music video on her social media handle as well as on her official YouTube channel. Tu Yaheen Hai depicted Gill singing the song while reminding good old memories she spent with Sidharth Shukla. The music video also gave glimpses of the fun time they spent when they were together in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss. The singer managed to give chills and tears to her fans with her realistic performance in the music video.

The moment Shehnaaz Gill's music video surfaced on the internet, it created a buzz among the fans leaving them with tears in their eyes. As the views on the music video have reached 31k views in hardly 40 minutes and have continuously been escalating, many fans took to the comment section and stated that they do not have any words to express how much they loved the video.

Some fans also stated that they were left with tears in their eyes as they watched the song, Tu Yaheen Hai. Some of them also stated how emotional and heartbreaking the song was and added that they got goosebumps. Many fans hailed the amazing tribute and added that Shehnaaz's voice revealed how strongly she believes that Sidharth was still with her and concluded that this is how true love worked. Rest all others poured in love for her by dropping hearts and flying-kiss emojis in the comments section and even extended strength and good wishes to her while exclaiming 'Sidnaaz Forever'. Take a look at some of the reactions and see how Shehnaazs Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla left the fans overwhelmed with tears in their eyes.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill