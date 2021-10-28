Almost two months after actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill is set to pay him a heartening tribute. The two who met on a reality TV show became closer during their stay. Since then, the two made it to the headlines for their beautiful bond. Now after Sidharth’s tragic death, Shehnaaz who was been staying away from the limelight for some time to process the huge loss, is now set to pay tribute to the late actor with a song.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared the poster of a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai which is slated to release on November 28. The poster states that the song is a “heartfelt tribute” to Sidharth Shukla from Shehnaaz. While captioning the post, Shehnaaz referred to a famous dialogue from the reality show which became a talking point on social media. The complete dialogue read, “Tu mera hai, main phaad ke rakh dungi sabko yahan pe. Mujhe game nahi jitne, mujhe tujhe jitna hai. (You are mine and you will always remain mine. I won’t spare anyone here. I don’t want to win the game, I just to win your heart).”

Shehnaaz Gill to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla for the first time

However, in the caption, she did not write the complete dialogue and just wrote, “Tu mera hai aur…………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla.” Fans of the actor who has always shown their support to Shehnaaz were quick to comment below the post while offering their love.

One of the users wrote, “We all love you Shehnaaz.” Another user wrote, “Aa gayi hamari sherni.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wishing you strength during this difficult time.” Meanwhile, Sidharth’s last song Habit alongside Shehnaaz was released on October 21 and had left his fans emotional. The song which is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee is an ode to the late actor, who breathed his last on September 2 due to a heart attack. The song is a musical montage, where actual shots of the music video featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are accompanied by some behind-the-scenes clips that show the duo having fun on the sets of the song shoot

IMAGE: Instagram/SID_SANA1227