SidNaazOurSoul Trends As Fans Root For Sidharth And Shehnaaz In 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one the cutest couples of Television right now after they won hearts with their stint in the reality show. From getting angry to sharing mushy moments, the two had a fun-filled journey on Salman Khan's show. Recently fans of the two flooded the social media while trending #SidNaazOurSoul after Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new and fresh pair for her most-watched web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Netizens trend #SidNaazOurSoul on social media

Fans of the two stormed Ekta's post and shared multiple requests to her for casting the pair in the third installment of the series. The fan army of the pair rooted for them and started shipping for them again on Twitter with a new hashtag #SidNaazOurSoul. Several fans of the two are sharing posts and pictures of the pair while recalling some old memories from BB13 and talking about the beautiful bond that the two shared. Fans are also rooting for them to be a part of Ekta's show, as they believe no other pair can pull off the chemistry that SidNaaz has. One of the users while expressing his love for the pair wrote that both look adorable together and also called them ‘souls for the entire nation.’

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Gives All Credits To Shehnaaz Gill

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Post Finale, Siddharth Shukla Talks About His Fights With Asim And Rashami

Another user shared a picture of the two from the reality show and wrote that SidNaaz is the best couple and no other Jodi can ever beat this one. A third user asked fans to visit the official page of Alt Balaji and vote for the pair to be cast in the series Broken But Beautiful 3. Fans of the two even shared their excitement of surpassing five million tweets on the micro-blogging site within a few hours.

Giving an example is very easy but being an example is a complicated task. @sidharth_shukla #SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/YHtnOgBk3Y — AMÖÜR💙 (@SidNaaz___Love) April 28, 2020

#SidNaazOurSoul now u r the souls for entire nation...we loved u alot...u both r just https://t.co/YagSrAzoHC u both..may we ever get a chance to meet u both that will be the luckiest day of my life...u both r just adorable...@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill — Simran kakkar.... (@Simrank20693018) April 28, 2020

For SidNaaz this world best couple !



No other jodi can beat this JODI !!#SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/NZnrx2ghea — SidNaaz (@SidNaaz11227) April 28, 2020

Go to AltBalaji Insta Story page,

Vote Sidharth Shukla

#SidNaazOurSoul



RT if you have already voted. pic.twitter.com/HAh0NEMxl0 — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC 🇮🇳 (@_realSidharth_) April 28, 2020

Sometime back, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor dedicated his win to Shehnaaz Gill as per an interview in a news publication. As per the interview, Sidharth Shukla would not have survived on the show if not for Shehnaaz Gill. In the interview, however, he reportedly expressed that his win in Bigg Boss 13 is all thanks to Shehnaaz Gill who stayed by him in thick and thin.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Siddharth Shukla Receives Some Advice

Read: Paras Chhabra Reveals SHOCKING Details About Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Has Become 'arrogant'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.